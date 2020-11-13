Infertility technology developer, INVO Bioscience (OTCQB:INVO) has priced its public offering of 3.625M common shares at $3.20/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$11.6M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 543,750 shares.

Nasdaq trading will commence on November 13.

Closing date is November 17.

INVO's lead commercial product, the INVOcell, is a patented Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) used in the treatment of infertility.

The INVOcell device and procedure is unique as the first Intravaginal Culture system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development.