Futures point higher as rally resumes

After rotating out of stay-at-home plays on Monday, only to have a tech rally resume days later, traders have been getting whipsawed nearly every session this week.

While all three major U.S. indices closed lower on Thursday, stock index futures are in the green this morning, climbing nearly 1% ahead of the open.

Many are still weighing the impacts of surging COVID-19 cases and a vaccine rollout against hopes of turning the corner on the pandemic and expectations that pro-business policies will remain after last week's U.S. elections.

Initial claims for jobless benefits also declined to 709,000 last week from 757,000 a week earlier, but are still well above levels of about 200,000 seen before the coronavirus hit this spring.

On the economic calendar today are producer prices for October, as well as the University of Michigan's preliminary index of consumer sentiment for November.