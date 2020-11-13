Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) +19.7% premarket on reporting Q3 deliveries growth of 31.1% Q/Q to 8,660 units.

Vehicle sales up 28.4% Q/Q to $363M and vehicle margin was 19.8% vs. 13.7% in Q2.

Gross margin rate improved 650 bps Q/Q to 19.8%.

Operating cash flow +105.8% to $929.8M and Free cash flow +149.3% to $749.9M sequentially.

“In terms of R&D, we will further increase our investment in this regard and continue to leverage technology to create value for users and optimize our user experience. Through product and technology innovations, we are committed to providing our users with safer, easier and more cost-effective travel solutions, ensuring we live up to their support and trust,” said Mr. Xiang Li, founder, chairman and CEO.

Q4 Guidance: Deliveries: 11K-12K vehicles (+~27%-28.6% Q/Q); Total revenues: RMB3.11B-RMB3.39B (~+23.9%-35.1% Q/Q).

Compared to counterparts Tesla and NIO, LI seems as though it still has much room to grow over the next 1-2 years, wrote Eric Weiss on Seeking Alpha.

Peers: (NYSE:NIO) +4.95% , (NASDAQ:KNDI) +11.85% , (NYSE:XPEV) +4.99% are all higher in early trading.

Previously: XPeng leads the Chinese auto sector higher (Nov. 12)