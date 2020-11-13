Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) has priced its upsized public offering of 7.2M common shares (from 5M) at $21.00 per share, for estimated net proceeds of ~$141.9M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.08M shares.

Net proceeds will be used to fund ongoing development of bemarituzumab and FPT155, to advance FPA157 through preclinical and into clinical development, to advance its late-stage research programs and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is November 17.

FPRX shares have rallied around 335% over the past five days, precisely since Nov. 10 - 11 following the news of positive bemarituzumab data in gastric cancer.

While Quant Rating is Neutral, Wall Street sell-siders are Very Bullish.

