Get ready for the next SpaceX (SPACE) flight to the International Space Station, which will take place on Saturday at 7:49 p.m. EST.

While the company already completed its maiden trip to the ISS back in August, sending up astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on a Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket, the latest launch comes after NASA formally certified SpaceX for regular human spaceflight.

The last time that happened was nearly 40 years ago under the space shuttle program, but that wasn't a commercial system.

"NASA's partnership with American private industry is changing the arc of human spaceflight history by opening access to low-Earth orbit and the International Space Station to more people, more science and more commercial opportunities," NASA commercial spaceflight director Phil McAlister said. "We are truly in the beginning of a new era of human spaceflight."

It's not the only exciting development happening in the space. The city of Orlando, Fla., and German aviation startup Lilium have unveiled plans to build the first hub for flying cars in the U.S.

The $25M, 56,000-square-foot transportation hub, called a vertiport, is scheduled to be completed in 2025 and will enable passengers to bypass Florida's congested highways.

Electric-powered aircraft, still in developmental phase, will be able to take off and land vertically (eVTOL) from the ground-based hub and reach a top speed of 186 miles per hour.