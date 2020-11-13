Piper Sandler launches coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) with an Overweight rating on confidence the growth track will remain strong after the pandemic.

Chewy is called attractive due to its focus on a large industry that is increasingly moving online, combined with an attractive profile of long-term margin drivers.

The firm assigns a price target of $90 as it assigns a higher multiple.

Could Chewy trade at a higher multiple? The price-to-sales chart of Chewy, Peloton and Netflix is below.