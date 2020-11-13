DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) says monthly unique players rose 64% Y/Y in Q3 and average revenue per monthly unique user was 34% higher. Those marks were enough to help lift revenue 98% during the quarter.

"Our product offerings and scalable platform provide a distinctive and personalized experience for customers across the ten states where we operate mobile sports betting today, and we look forward to entering additional jurisdictions at the earliest opportunity," says CEO Jason Robins.

Looking ahead, DraftKings raises FY20 pro forma revenue guidance to a range of $540M to $560M (+25% to +30% Y/Y) from $500M to $540M prior view. The fresh guidance is above the consensus mark of $525M. DraftKings also introduces 2021 revenue guidance of $750M to $850M vs. $771M consensus.

Shares of DraftKings are up 6.28% premarket to $43.79 on high volume.

