Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Q3 results:

Revenues: $30.4M (+7.1% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $30.7M.

Revenue by segment: Healthcare: $21.8 (-14.9% Y/Y); Building & Construction: $8.5M (+213.0% Y/Y); Real Estate & Investments: $0.2M (+307.0% Y/Y).

Net loss: ($1.8M) (-20.0%); loss/share: ($0.37) (+50.0%); non-GAAP net loss: ($0.9M); non-GAAP loss/share: ($0.19).

Non-GAAP EBITDA from continuing operations decreased to $1.1M from $2.0M in Q3 2019.

Cash used in operations (3 months): $1.9M (+72.7%).

The Company entered into a stock purchase agreement with Knob Creek Acquisition to sell its DMS Health Technologies business unit. The initial purchase price under the agreement is $18.75M and is expected to close in January 2021.

Shares are up 7.8% PM.

