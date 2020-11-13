KeyBanc (Overweight) raises its Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) price target from $110 to $160, saying the "strong upside in GMV, revenue, and better profit" show the investments in users and engagement have paid off.

Benchmark (Buy) moves its PT from $95 to $150 calls the earnings report "stellar," beating estimates "by a wide margin while achieving profitability on non-GAAP net income for the first time in its operating history."

Higher investments could continue to pressure margins, but Benchmark thinks "they are strategically important to fuel the Company’s long-term growth."

Pinduoduo shares are up 4% pre-market to $139.50.

