Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) acquires two crypto trading firms — DrawBridge Lending and Blue Fire Capital, to strengthen the firm's trading solutions portfolio, relationships with global exchanges, and lending & derivatives expertise.

"Galaxy Digital's mission is to bring cryptocurrency to traditional finance and vice versa. DrawBridge and Blue Fire's market-leading capabilities will enable us to further amplify our strong position as a go-to trading desk in digital assets and more rapidly grow our innovative portfolio of trading products and services," said Christopher Ferraro, President of Galaxy Digital

DrawBridge Lending is engaged in digital asset lending, borrowing, and structured products. Blue Fire Capital is a proprietary trading firm specializing in market-making and two-sided liquidity for digital assets.

The acquisitions expand Galaxy Digital Trading's revenue-generating activities by diversifying GDT beyond its current annual OTC trading volume of $4B and into expanded derivatives and futures trading; on-exchange market-making; and lending, borrowing, and structured products.

The transaction also "provides near-term capital deployment opportunities for Galaxy Digital's recent $50M financing from institutional investors," the company said.

