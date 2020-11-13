The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Phesgo (pertuzumab and trastuzumab) for the treatment of breast cancer. The specific indications are:

Early breast cancer (combined with chemo): neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive, locally advanced, inflammatory, or early stage breast cancer at high risk of recurrence and adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence.

Metastatic breast cancer (combined with docetaxel): treatment of adults with HER2-positive metastatic or locally recurrent unresectable breast cancer who have not received previous anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy for their metastatic disease.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.