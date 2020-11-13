Applied Materials price targets raised after 'outstanding' Q4 results ahead of 2021 outperformance

RBC (Outperform) raises its Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) price target from $75 to $82, citing the "solid beat and raise" and expecting to see "the firm gain market share and beat consensus expectation for FY21" due to ramping DRAM production.

Cowen (Outperform) lifts its PT by $10 to $92, seeing a tailwind in AMAT's "share gains in DRAM conductor etch and process control," which should drive outperformance next year.

KeyBanc (Overweight, PT from $81 to $89) after the "outstanding results and guidance" with the company appearing to be "gaining market share (significantly outgrowing the market this year), and it continues to grow services revenue."

Applied Materials shares are up 2.4% pre-market to $71.50. Semi equipment peers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) are up 0.9% and 0.5% , respectively.

Previously: Applied Materials gains 3% after record quarterly revenue, upside guidance (Nov. 12 2020)