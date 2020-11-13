BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) presents new clinical data that further evaluates the attack rate reductions, patient satisfaction and quality of life of hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients in the APeX-2 trial over 48 weeks.

Patients treated with oral, once-daily berotralstat 150 mg for 48 weeks experienced a sustained reduction in mean investigator confirmed HAE attack rates through month 12.

These patients had a mean attack rate per month of 2.5 at baseline, 1.7 at month six (while on placebo), 0.6 at month seven (one month after starting berotralstat 150 mg) and 0.6 at month 12 (six months after starting berotralstat 150 mg).

Berotralstat was generally well-tolerated with consistent safety profile.

Improved overall treatment satisfaction and effectiveness was seen in HAE patients who transitioned from placebo to berotralstat 150 mg at week 24.

Mean global satisfaction increase was of 26 points (p=0.005) and a mean effectiveness increase of 29.6 points (p<0.001).

Clinically meaningful improvements in quality of life were observed, with a mean improvement of 15 points from baseline at week 24 sustained through 48 weeks. Improvements were observed in all four domains (functioning, fatigue/mood, fear/shame, nutrition).

Notably, 77% of patients exceeded the MCID in total AE-QoL total scores at 48 weeks, indicating the reduction in attacks following berotralstat therapy appears to have a positive impact on patients’ quality of life.

The data from three abstracts are being presented at the ACAAI 2020, conducted virtually from November 13-15.