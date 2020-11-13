Bank of America says Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) once again reinforced its leading position in online luxury with its Q3 earnings report. The strong report came ahead of 2021, which the firm thinks will be a game-changer for the company due to the launch of its partnership with Alibaba and Richemont.

For Q4, BofA says Farfetch's digital platform growth guidance of 40% to 45% Y/Y reflects its intention to remain "strict on promotions, but also a conservative approach from management" given the lack of visibility for the quarter.

The firm keeps a Buy rating on Farfetch and price objective of $53 off its positive outlook for the year ahead.

Shares of Farfetch are up 13.96% premarket to $49.25 (new high).

Yesterday: Farfetch +12% after earnings topper on strong GMV growth and Farfetch EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue