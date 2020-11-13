Beijing is super-peeved after Pompeo says Taiwan not part of China

"Taiwan has not been part of China," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview overnight. "That was recognized with the work that the Reagan administration did to lay out the policies that the U.S. has adhered to now for three-and-a-half decades," he added.

The U.S. has played careful word games under several administrations to skirt around this issue, acknowledging Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China, but not officially recognizing that claim.

"We solemnly tell Pompeo and his ilk, that any behavior that undermines China’s core interests and interferes with China’s domestic affairs will be met with a resolute counterattack by China," responded Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

Taiwan foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou: "The Republic of China on Taiwan is a sovereign, independent country, and not part of the People’s Republic of China. This is a fact and the current situation."

Taiwan officials are due in D.C. next week for economic talks, which Beijing also isn't pleased about.