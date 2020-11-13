JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) after meeting with management.

Analyst Joseph Greff: "We come away impressed with RRR’s resolve in maximizing free cash flow at its simple business model, a focus on one major gaming market, the LV Locals, whose economic underpinnings are driven by population growth and less dependency on the health of the LV Strip versus 12 to 15 years ago, when the correlation was relatively high."

"We like how RRR is managing the business (improved marketing efficiency, shifting from closed properties to open ones in an EBITDA and margin accretive way) and focusing on converting a higher proportion of EBITDA into FCF, deploying this to reduce its balance sheet leverage."

The firm assigns a $24 year-end 2021 price target, which is 9.5X the 2022 EV/EBITDA estimate and called attractive relative to RRR's trading history. The average Wall Street price target is $25.00.