Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) shares surge 8.1% pre-market after strong Q3 beats featuring 24% Y/Y revenue growth to $3.4B and $0.30 EPS, which topped consensus by $0.30.

GMV was up 21% Y/Y to RMB38.3B.

Active customers grew by 36% to 43.4M vs. 32M in last year's quarter.

Total orders were up 35% Y/Y to 172.8M.

For Q4, VIPS forecasts revenue of RMB33.7-35.2B (consensus: RMB32.9B), which represents 15-20% Y/Y growth.

"In the third quarter of 2020, we delivered strong topline growth coupled with solid profitability, driven by the strong performance in new customer acquisition and existing customer retention. Our total GMV for the quarter increased by 21% year over year to 38.3 billion from 31.7 billion in the prior year period, and GMV for our core apparel-related categories grew even faster at 29% year over year. Going forward, we will continue to focus on improving our merchandising capability and offering a differentiated shopping experience as compared to marketplace platforms, delivering solid shareholder return over time," says CFO Donghao Yang.

