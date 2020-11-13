FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is the latest in a growing number of utility companies promising to reduce its carbon footprint to zero by 2050 while cutting greenhouse gas emissions 30% by 2030.

The company says it will cut emissions at its two coal-fired generating plants in West Virginia before closing them in 2050.

FirstEnergy's generation fleet under its operational control consists of 3,780 MW, of which ~3,000 come from the two West Virginia plants.

FirstEnergy also plans to purchase electric or hybrid vehicles when replacing trucks in its fleet, build a large solar farm in West Virginia, and use advanced technology to help customers manage their energy use.

The announcement comes shortly after several top executives, including CEO Chuck Jones, were fired for violating company policies and its code of ethics.