After re-examining its initial negative opinion issued in July, the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has reversed itself and now recommends approval of Stemline Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:STML) Elzonris (tagraxofusp) for the treatment of a rare blood cancer called blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in a first-line setting.

The initial application sought approval to treat these patients regardless of whether they had received previous therapies.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.

Stemline was acquired by Menarini Group in June for up to $677M.