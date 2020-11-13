American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) says it will start using a mobile app on November 18 to show COVID-19 testing and documentation requirements for the destinations of passengers, particularly international locations.

The VeriFLY app by software firm Daon allows real-time verification of COVID-19 related credentials, such as diagnostic lab test results. The app could streamline the check-in and verification process at the airport, as well as raise confidence in travel until a vaccine is distributed.

"Piloting this new solution is a direct response to our customers' increasing desire to explore more international travel opportunities," says President Robert Isom.

Shares of American are up 1.45% in premarket action.

