Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) reports FQ4 organic sales growth of 17.1% with growth across all four business units.

Segment sales: Hardware & Home Improvement: $433.7M (+18.9%); Home & Personal Care: $302.3M (+5.8%); Global Pet Supplies: $278.3M (+21.6%); Home and Garden: $156.3M (+37.8%).

Gross margin rate improved 240 bps to 30.9%, driven by improved productivity from its Global Productivity Improvement Program, favorable pricing and mix.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 6.3% to $173.3M, primarily driven by volume growth, as well as productivity improvements and positive pricing.

For FY2021, the company expects net sales growth of 3%-5% vs. +3.69% consensus, adjusted EBITDA growth of mid single-digit and adjusted free cash flow between $250M-$270M.

The company is now targeting a net leverage range of 3x-4x adjusted EBITDA vs. prior 3.5x-4x

“We believe we are better positioned today than we have ever been to drive demand as a home essentials company with consumers needing our brands and products more than ever. Additionally, with the supply chain disruptions from COVID-19 earlier in 2020 largely behind us, momentum in the business remains strong, and with continued strong demand in October, fiscal 2021 is off to a great start,” said David Maura, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Shares up 7% premarket.

