Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is on watch after Piper Sandler upgrades the snack food stock to an Overweight rating after having it slotted at Neutral on what it calls a long runway of growth upside.

Analyst Michael Lavery: "We believe Utz has an attractive portfolio as it is focused in salty snacks, a category that has had 4-5% average growth over the past three years. We believe its announced acquisition of On The Border adds scale in tortilla chips, filling a void in its portfolio."

Utz Brands isn't widely covered on Wall Street, but six of seven firms with a rating are in the bull camp.