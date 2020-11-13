Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) reports a Q3 loss of 64B rubles ($827M), swinging from a profit of 43B rubles in Q2, but its underlying earnings more than doubled Q/Q on the back of stronger oil prices.

The company cited non-monetary factors for the bottom-line performance, but provided no detail.

But Q3 EBITDA, which strips out one-off items, jumped to 366B rubles from 170B rubles, helped by stronger oil prices, with the Urals benchmark rising 38% to $43/bbl.

Q3 oil and gas condensate production fell 3.2% from the previous quarter at 3.91M bbl/day.

"Rosneft's past raises concerns about the company's future," Danil Kolyako wrote in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.