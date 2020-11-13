CSCO, NIO, DKNG and VIPS among premarket gainers

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) +93% as Sumitovant Biopharma to acquire balance shares for $16.25/share.

CBAK Energy Technology (OTC:CBAT) +55% .

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) +37% after providing update on the Inaugural NFL Alumni Academy.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) +29% on Q3 results.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) +21% after announcing encouraging data from the third arm in a Phase 2b clinical trial.

Greenpro Capital (OTC:GRNQ) +14% on entering agreement with New Business Media Sdn. Bhd.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +16% .

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) +15% on Q3 results.

Avalon Holdings (NYSEMKT:AWX) +15% on Q3 results.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) +13% .

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) +12% .

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) +12% .

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) +11% on Q3 results.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) +10% .

Kensington Capital Acquisition (NYSE:KCAC) +10% after announcing business combination with QuantumScape.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) +9% .

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) +9% after terminating the merger agreement with The Peck Company Holdings.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) +8% .

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) +8% on Q3 results.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) +8%.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) +8% .

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) +% .

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) +7% .

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) +7% on Q3 results.