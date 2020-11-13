Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) has announced that both of its lead programs, SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27), have achieved predefined criteria for advancement into combination and expansion stages of ongoing Phase 1 trials.

Phase 1/1b trial of SRF617 was initiated in March for solid tumors and is currently enrolling patients. Summary results from nine patients treated across three dose levels show increased target occupancy on B cells in a dose-dependent manner, and within the 200mg cohort. Prolonged stable disease (>5 months) has been seen in one patient with non-small cell lung cancer who had progressed on prior anti-PD-1 treatment. Detailed initial results from the trial to be presented at a medical conference in 1H of 2021.

In May, Surface Oncology teamed up Merck to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SRF617 + Keytruda combination.

Additionally, the company will initiate SRF617 combinations with gemcitabine and abraxane in pancreatic cancer, and SRF617 in combination with AB928, in collaboration with Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in prostate cancer. Anticipates combination cohorts will likely begin enrolling in later this year.

Summary Phase 1 trial results from 9 patients treated across five dose levels of SRF388 demonstrated no dose limiting toxicities.

SRF388 has already achieved maximal inhibition of the IL-27 signaling pathway at the 0.3mg/kg dose, as measured in whole blood from patients treated on the trial. Planned monotherapy Phase 2 expansion cohorts in liver cancer and kidney cancer are on track to begin enrollment in 1H of 2021.

Prolonged stable disease (>6 months) has been noted in one patient with kidney cancer, who had progressed on prior anti-PD-1 treatment. SRF388 recently received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.