The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted positive opinions backing extended uses of the following drugs:

Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Kyprolis (carfilzomib): in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone, with lenalidomide and dexamethasone or with dexamethasone alone for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate): new pharmaceutical forms (coated granules and powder and solvent for oral solution) and strengths and new indication for the treatment and prevention of venous thromboembolic events (VTE) in pediatric patients from birth to less than 18 years of age.

ViiV Healthcare's [(NYSE:PFE), (NYSE:GSK), (OTCPK:SGIOF)] Tivicay (dolutegravir): new pharmaceutical form (dispersible tablets) and strength (5 mg) and new indication in combination with other antivirals for the treatment of HIV infection in patients at least four weeks old weighing at least 3 kg.

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.'s Trimbow (beclometasone / formoterol / glycopyrronium bromide) new strength and new indication of maintenance treatment of asthma in adults not adequately controlled with a maintenance combination of a long-acting beta2-agonist and high dose of inhaled corticosteroid and who have experienced at least one asthma exacerbation in the previous year.

Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Xarelto (rivaroxaban): new pharmaceutical form (granules for oral suspension) and strength. New indication for treatment of VTE and prevention of VTE recurrence in pediatric patients less than 18 years old and weighing between 30 kg and 50 kg after at least five days of initial parenteral anticoagulation treatment.

UCB SA's (OTCPK:UCBJF) Xyrem (sodium oxybate): extension of narcolepsy and cataplexy indication to include patients as young as seven years old (previously adults).

Final decisions from the European Commission usually take ~60 days.