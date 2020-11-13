BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and its affiliate Navire Pharma have dosed the first patient in Phase 1 trial evaluating BBP-398 in solid tumors driven by mutations in the MAPK signaling pathway, including RAS and receptor tyrosine kinase genes. BBP-398 was developed through a collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

In this two-part study, part 1 is a dose escalation to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose of BBP-398. Part 2 will examine preliminary anti-tumor activity in four cohorts of patients with certain molecular alterations.

The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety of BBP-398, with secondary objectives assessing preliminary anti-tumor activity, including objective response rates and duration of response.

BBP-398 inhibits SHP2 which is a conserved protein tyrosine phosphatase and plays a critical role in cell signaling and growth, thus facilitating the progression of cancer.