Seeing a balanced risk/reward at the current valuation, Morgan Stanley downgrades Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight but raises the price target from $13 to $15.

Analyst Keith Weiss does praise PLTR's commercial revenue growth acceleration, solid new government contracts, and operating margin strength in the "solid first quarter out of the gate."

Palantir shares are down 1% pre-market to $14.43. Shares are up 53% since the September direct listing.

