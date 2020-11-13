Union Gaming upgrades International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to a Buy rating after noting that the lottery business has proven durable during COVID shutdowns.

"The timing of a recovery throughout 2021 is harder to forecast, but with a vaccine on the horizon we feel good about 2022 and view any COVID-impacted price action in the near-term as a buying opportunity," reasons analyst John DeCree.

DeCree also says IGT's involvement in U.S. sports betting is an underappreciated story and expects rapid deleveraging to prompt a dividend reinstatement in Q3 of 2021.

Union Gaming assigns a price target of $18 to International Game Technology, which stands well above the average Wall Street PT of $11.78.