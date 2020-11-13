BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) has withdrawn its marketing application in Europe seeking approval of gene therapy Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A.

The company took action in response to a provisional opinion from the advisory group CHMP that the application would not be authorized. Specifically, it cited uncertainty with the duration of benefit, concerns with variability of responses across patients (could not be explained based on the data submitted), uncertain safety profile due to limited data and short duration of follow-up in treated patients. In short, the company did not submit enough data to support the application.