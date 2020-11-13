Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) says it completed the acquisition of Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) following approval by Montage shareholders.

Given the Nov. 13 closing, Southwestern says Q4 and FY 2020 guidance remains unchanged except for the inclusion of 49 days of production from the Montage properties, but the company's daily net production rate increased to over 3B cfe/day.

The company says the borrowing base on its revolving credit facility has been increased to $2B under a previously announced credit agreement amendment.

In a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha, Steve Zachritz says the Southwestern-Montage combination "creates a bargain priced gassy player."