DoorDash (DOORD) officially files for a $100M IPO on the New York Stock Exchange after a long period of circling around a public debut. The company will trade under the symbol DASH.

In its filing, DoorDash notes that it is the U.S. category food delivery leader with ~50% market share based on sales. DoorDash generated revenue of $885M in 2019 and and $1.9B in 2020 for the first nine months. The company generated net income of $23M for the three months ended June 30, but has incurred net losses in each year since its founding.

DoorDash plans to offer three classes of stock with different voting shares (Class A common stock will grant owners one vote per share, Class B shares with 20 votes per share and Class C shares with no voting rights).

Competitors include Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER), Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), Postmates (POSTM) and chain merchants like Domino's and Panera with their own delivery services.

SEC S-1 filing

