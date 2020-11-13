In an apparent setback for Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) antiviral Veklury (remdesivir), approved in the U.S. several weeks ago for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at least 12 years old, results from a World Health Organization (WHO)-sponsored study, SOLIDARITY, failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit.

In light of the new data, the President of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) Jozef Kesecioglu stated in an interview with Reuters that remdesivir is now classified as a drug not to be used routinely in COVID-19 patients, adding that the recommendation would be addressed in a scientific paper on COVID therapies that ESICM is preparing with another intensive care group called the Society of Critical Care Medicine that will be published by January.

In an emailed statement, the company said, "We are confident that doctors on the front lines recognise the clinical benefit of Veklury based on robust evidence from multiple randomized, controlled studies.”

At the end of October Gilead cut its remdesivir forecast citing softe demand and uncertainty in predicting sales. Nevertheless, it is widely used and authorized or approved in more than 50 countries.

The EU recently inked a contract with the company for the supply of 500K courses of remdesivir for a billion euros ($1.2B).

Investors appear unconcerned. Shares are up a fraction premarket.