Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) announces new data in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) confirming statistically significant reductions in serum bile acids (sBAs) and improvements in pruritus for odevixibat, a potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi).

Full results from Phase 3 PEDFIC 1 study, confirm both U.S. and EU primary endpoints were met.

Proportion of positive pruritus assessments (Mean): 53.5​% in Odevixibat (n=42, P-value: 0.004) vs. 28.7% in placebo (n=20).

Clinically meaningful improvement in pruritus score: 42.9% in Odevixibat (p-value: 0.018) vs. 10.5% in placebo.

Bile acid reduction of 33.3% in Odevixibat compared to 0% in palcebo.

Interim results from PEDFIC 2, an open-label Phase 3 extension study, also showed continued treatment effect for sBAs, pruritus, growth and liver parameters across PFIC1, PFIC2 and PFIC3 patients.

Across both studies, odevixibat was generally well tolerated, and treatment-emergent adverse events were mostly mild or moderate.

The data support near-term regulatory filings in the U.S. and EU.

Data will be presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting November 13-16.