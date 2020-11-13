Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is up 1.1% after an upgrade to Buy at Citi, from Neutral.

The firm pointed to attractive valuation after an 11% decline over the past month, and bookings that are improving heading into a new year.

Its multi-product campus strategy should retain a "positive bias for bookings" going into 2021, and it's offering a good combination of growth and dividend yield even as it trades in line or at a discount to its peers, the firm says.

Trading at current levels means there's room for multiple expansion as the company improves growth on the top line, Citi says.

It expects the stock to recoup the month's decline: With a price target of $160, that implies 13.2% upside.

Wall Street is Bullish on the shares, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.