General Electric (NYSE:GE) +0.9% pre-market as Barclays maintains its Overweight rating and raises its stock price target to $11 from $9, citing the company's free cash flow performance and balance sheet strength.

Following GE's mostly better than expected Q3 results and a virtual meeting with CFO Carolina Dybeck-Happe, Mitchell says he now has more conviction that the company's industrial free cash flow will reach ~$6B in 2022.

Even if COVID-19 headwinds persist, strengthening free cash flow suggests the downside "floor" for GE's stock price should be higher, Mitchell says.

In a more bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha, Shock Exchange says GE's debt/EBITDA exceeding 7x is cause for concern, noting a metric at or above 5x usually would be considered below investment grade.