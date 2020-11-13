Telsey Advisory Group turns even more constructive on Outperform-rated Walmart (NYSE:WMT) ahead of next week's earnings report.

Analyst Joe Feldman: "Overall, the firm believes Walmart is well-positioned to gain market share in this volatile market, given its defensive core product mix, renewed focus on discretionary categories, and solid digital/omni-channel initiatives."

"Furthermore, newer initiatives, such as the expansion of third-party marketplace services, new health clinics, and a potential membership program, should fuel growth. Broadly, we believe Walmart remains among the few retailers proving successful in operating an efficient, fully integrated omni-channel retail model—given its strong focus on the customer, ability to leverage talent, technology, and vendor relationships, and solid financial flexibility—as well as developing a broader ecosystem, including membership, digital payment, and advertising."

The firm's price target goes to $160 from $155. The 52-week high for Walmart is $151.33.

