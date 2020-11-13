Bond yields' climb is due to vaccine news, not inflation fears, Fed's Williams says

Bond yields rose this week more from positive news about a COVID-19 vaccine candidate than from fears about rising inflation, said New York Fed President during a conversation hosted by the Financial Times.

This week's movement in the 10-year Treasury note bears that out. The 10-year yield increased to almost 0.98% on Tuesday after sharply rising on Monday when positive data on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate came out; it has since retreated to ~0.89%.

"My interpretation at least is some of this response is not really about inflation taking off — we don't see that in the market-based or survey-based measures of inflation expectations, it is more about a more positive view about the economy outlook, or to be more precise, some of the tail risk seems to have gone away," he said.

Though economic indicators are on a positive trajectory, the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. "puts a question mark on the ability of the economy to weather this period," Williams said.

He sees economic growth slowing some in Q4 and early 2021.

As for a Goldman Sachs report warning of higher inflation and significant steepening of the yield curve, Williams said he's seeing "downward pressure" on inflation.

"The real issue that we're going to be dealing with is inflation that is a little bit lower than we want over the next few years, not really high... even with some positive signs on vaccines," he said.

On average, Fed FOMC members expects policy interest rates to stay near zero at least until the end of 2023, but that's a best guess not a promise, Williams points out.

If the economy develops quicker and stronger than expected the interest rate liftoff can be pulled forward; conversely, if economic growth is slower than expected, the increase in interest rates would be delayed.

That fits with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's often-state view that the path of the economy will depend in large part on the course of the pandemic.