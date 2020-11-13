Earnings pop, recovery play rebounds lift S&P, Nasdaq

The S&P (SP500) +0.8% and Nasdaq (COMP) +0.7% are enjoying broad buying support early.

Investors are picking at the recovery plays again after Monday's surge and then three days of selloffs. Earnings are also helping a broad array of sectors.

Very late buying to trim losses in the major averages yesterday was an encouraging sign and that strength translated to futures after postmarket results impressed, by and large.

Disney +4% is leading Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Cisco +6% is giving a boost to Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK).

All 11 S&P sectors are in the green.

Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) is near the top, with airlines showing some gains. In Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) department stores and cruise lines are higher.