There is no slowdown today in the recent rally in the Chinese EV sector.

The catalyst today appears to be a well-received earnings report from Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). The company said it expects to deliver 11K to 12K vehicles in Q4 and generate sales of about $475M.

Gainers in early trading include Nio (NYSE:NIO) +7.05% , XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) +7.45% and Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +6.55% . Meanwhile, Li Auto is up 24.20% in early trading.

Investors are looking past the low sales marks for the Chinese EV companies to factor in future growth. Price-to-sales comparisons to a more mature Tesla.

More details on Li Auto's Q3 earnings report.