Meridian Bioscience (VIVO +13.7%) Q4 results:
Revenues: $64.2M (+26.0%); Life Science: $34.4M (+97.0%); Diagnostics $29.8M (-11.0%).
Net Income: $6.5M (+58.5%); EPS: $0.15 (+50.0%); non-GAAP Net Income: $8.3M (+53.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.19 (+46.2%).
Cash and equivalents was $53.5M.
2021 Guidance: Revenues: $290M - 250M from $310M - 236M vs. average analyst estimates of $261.6M; Life Science revenue: $150M - 160M; Diagnostics revenue: $140M - 150M; non-GAAP operating margin of 23.5%-24.5%; effective tax rate of 23%-24%; non-GAAP EPS: $1.14 - 1.28. The midpoint for analyst expectation is $0.95.
Shares are up 5.4%
Previously: Meridian Bioscience EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Nov.13).