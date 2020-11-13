Charles Schwab (SCHW +1.3% ) total client assets increased 34% over the month of October to $5.88T at month-end, partly reflecting its acquisition of TD Ameritrade in October.

That's up 53% Y/Y.

Net new assets were $1.60T during the month, reflecting the inflow related to the TD Ameritrade acquisition, vs. $20.0B in September,

Net market losses were $113.7B vs. loss of $114.4B in September.

Core net new assets were $25.6B, up 28% M/M and 6% Y/Y.

Active brokerage accounts of 29.0M increased 102% M/M and 138% Y/Y; new brokerage accounts were 14.7M.

Client cash as a percentage of client assets was 13.4% vs. 12.8% in September.