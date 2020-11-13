MercadoLibre (MELI +2.3% ) CEO Marcos Galperin says the fast-growing e-commerce company is not being pursued as an acquisition target.

"It hasn't happened so far and I don’t expect that to happen in the short term," stated Galperin in an interview.

Looking ahead, MercadoLibre is expanding its retail banking and grocery businesses.

Shares of MELI are up 133% YTD as a favorite pandemic play.

