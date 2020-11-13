MercadoLibre (MELI +2.3%) CEO Marcos Galperin says the fast-growing e-commerce company is not being pursued as an acquisition target.
"It hasn't happened so far and I don’t expect that to happen in the short term," stated Galperin in an interview.
Looking ahead, MercadoLibre is expanding its retail banking and grocery businesses.
Shares of MELI are up 133% YTD as a favorite pandemic play.
Seeking Alpha authors are very favorable on the stock, with the last six articles posted all leaning heavily to the bullish side.
