Citron Research pulls the plug on its recommendation on Nio (NIO +11.3% ) about two years after making a surprising bullish call on the EV automaker.

"It is time for investors to rotate out of NIO, enjoy your profits and look for the next disruptive technology," the firm.

Citron's price target of $25 indicates a drop of more than 50% for Nio.

Wall Street is still leaning heavily to the bullish side on Nio with 9 Buy-equivalent ratings, 5 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent ratings on the books.

Shares of Nio have taken just the slightest of turns lower after the Citron call. The Chinese EV sector is riding higher today after Li Auto's earnings report.