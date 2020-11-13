Vale (VALE +0.6% ) will form a 50-50 joint venture with China's Ningbo Zhoushan Port to invest ~4.3B yuan ($650.6M) in iron ore storage and processing facilities in Zhejiang, the local government says.

The JV reportedly would build an iron ore storage yard with a maximum capacity of 4.1M metric tons, an ore blending and processing facility with an annual capacity of 21M mt of ore, and two shipping berths.

The move follows the two firms' inauguration in August of a grinding hub at the port in eastern China, where Vale is producing high-grade iron ore fines.

In a bullish report published recently on Seeking Alpha, BOOX Research says higher iron ore pricing is supporting an improving earnings outlook and continued deleveraging of the balance sheet at Vale.