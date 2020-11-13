The red-hot rally in China automakers has drawn investors into other names like Fisker (FSR +17.7% ), Electrameccanica (SOLO +31.5% ), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +7.5% ), Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +5.4% ), XPEL (XPEL +6.5% ), Visteon (VC +3.8% ), BorgWarner (BWA +3.6% ), LKQ (LKQ +3.1% ), Lordstown Motors (RIDE +7.2% ) and even hydrogen-focused Nikola (NKLA +6.0% ).

For Nio (NIO +7.9% ), Li Auto (LI +19.5% ) and XPeng (XPEV +7.9% ) - today is just a continuation of a long hot streak of investor interest.

One stock not participating in the auto rally is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The EV Mother Ship is down 1.57% in early trading. Perhaps unrelated, but Elon Musk is drawing some notice today after testing positive twice and negative twice for COVID, which led him to say "something extremely bogus" is going on in regard to testing. Aside from any issues with false positive testing, COVID-related hospitalizations and ICU admittances are at very high levels in parts of the U.S.

