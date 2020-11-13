Chemical companies Dow (DOW -0.4% ) and LyondellBasell (LYB -0.3% ) open with modest losses as Deutsche Bank downgrades both companies to Hold from Buy with respective $56 and $80 price targets.

"With polyethylene price momentum having slowed, the rapidly growing focus on sustainability and climate change placing plastics directly in the crosshairs after a brief hiatus during the start of the pandemic, and valuation no longer severely discounted following recent share price outperformance, we believe Dow and Lyondell shares will be range-bound in the near-to-medium term," Deutsche's David Begleiter writes.

Bernstein's Jonas Oxgaard also cuts both stocks to Market Perform on valuation, noting Dow shares have surged 43% and Lyondell has added 30% since May, but "with polyethylene pricing stalled out... we believe we have reached the end of the COVID demand boost."

DOW and LYB shares have rebounded nicely since their March lows: