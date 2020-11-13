Earlier today, SemiAccurate reported that Intel (INTC +0.5% ) is again delaying the launch of the server version of Ice Lake.

Mizuho Securities (Buy, $60) says its checks confirm a "slight" delay but "not as bad as feared."

Mizuho: "While INTC could potentially have more qualification issues given the significant 10nm platform change (versus prior 14nm) we do not think the pushout or delays is out to 3Q."

Morgan Stanley (Equal Weight, $56) says a delay of a few weeks "should not be a major issue" but it could be "another setback to customer confidence in the roadmap" due to the sheer number of Ice Lake delays.

Related: During the Q3 earnings call, Intel said it would have to delay initial shipments of its Ice Lake server processors until Q1 2021, which was pushed back from the prior mid-2020 and Q4 2020 forecasts due to the 10nm ramp delays.