The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for the use of Lantheus’ (LNTH +3.2% ) artificial intelligence enabled automated bone scan index (aBSI) product on GE Healthcare’s Xeleris platform. The AI platform automates the detection of hotspots in bone indicative of metastatic disease and calculate the aBSI.

In October 2019, the Company entered into a global software licensing agreement with GE Healthcare for the rights to aBSI.

Under the terms of the non-exclusive agreement, GE Healthcare acquired from Lantheus the software license for aBSI for integration into its Xeleris platform, excluding the use of aBSI in Japan. Under the agreement with GE Healthcare, Lantheus will receive tiered licensing fees per license sold.