Caterpillar (CAT +0.7% ) reports rolling three-month retail machine sales ending in October fell 17%, slightly better than the 20% declines posted in both the September and August rolling periods.

By region: North America machine sales sank 28% after dropping 31% in September and 35% in August, Asia/Pacific sales increased 3% after coming in roughly flat in September and August, Latin America sales slid 7% after falling 16%-17% in the previous two rolling periods, and Europe-Africa-Middle East sales fell 15% vs. 13% in September and 4% in August.

Total worldwide energy and transportation retail sales fell 22% in the latest rolling period after dropping 27% in the September rolling period and 17% in the August period.

"This CAT is no dog," Paul Franke writes in a bullish analysis of the company published recently on Seeking Alpha.